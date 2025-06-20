How To Earn $500 A Month From Commercial Metals Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Commercial Metals Company CMC will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Monday, June 23.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share, down from $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. Commercial Metals is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, compared to $2.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, Commercial Metals reported second-quarter 2025 results, with net sales down 5.1% year-over-year to $1.754 billion, broadly in line with the analyst expectations of $1.746 billion.

With the recent buzz around Commercial Metals, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Commercial Metals offers an annual dividend yield of 1.47%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 18 cents per share (72 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $408,650 or around 8,333 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $81,750 or around 1,667 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.72 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.72 = 8,333 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.72 = 1,667 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CMC Price Action: Shares of Commercial Metals rose 0.2% to close at $49.04 on Wednesday.

