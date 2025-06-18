Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results.
Beyond Air reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $1.39 million and is up from revenue of $470,000 from the same period last year
Beyond Air shares dipped 23.5% to $0.2179 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- PTL Limited PTLE surged 148% to $0.4923 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- XCF Global, Inc. SAFX shares jumped 67.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday.
- Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. LSE jumped 53.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading after tumbling 17% on Tuesday.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. GURE gained 44.2% to $0.8652 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
- Mesa Royalty Trust MTR rose 33.7% to $8.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 30% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs shares dipped 32% on Tuesday after the company in a filing disclosed it will sell 6.15 million common units.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT climbed 26.9% to $0.3921 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC surged 11.8% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Korea Zinc recently announced an equity investment of $85.2 million in the company.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN gained 7.7% to $13.82 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Tuesday.
- BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 7.7% to $0.4200 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO shares tumbled 59.4% to $5.39 in pre-market trading. Crescent Biopharma recently completed closing of merger with GlycoMimetics and previously announced private placement of $200 million.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares fell 26.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of securities.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT dipped 24.2% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust announced commencement of trust asset sale process.
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN declined 22.4% to $5.41 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia shares jumped 135% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity with institutional accredited investors.
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO dipped 22.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics shares jumped 189% on Tuesday after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for CER-1236.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACXP declined 21% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of warrants for $2.67 million gross proceeds.
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC fell 14.4% to $0.1624 in pre-market trading. LeddarTech recently announced intention to file under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in Canada.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC fell 14.1% to $66.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Tuesday.
- Vince Holding Corp. VNCE fell 13.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday. Vince Holding recently posted a first-quarter loss of 37 cents per share.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.