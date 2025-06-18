Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results.

Beyond Air reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $1.39 million and is up from revenue of $470,000 from the same period last year

Beyond Air shares dipped 23.5% to $0.2179 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

PTL Limited PTLE surged 148% to $0.4923 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.

surged 148% to $0.4923 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. XCF Global, Inc . SAFX shares jumped 67.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday.

. shares jumped 67.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday. Leishen Energy Holding Co., Lt d. LSE jumped 53.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading after tumbling 17% on Tuesday.

d. jumped 53.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading after tumbling 17% on Tuesday. Gulf Resources, Inc. GURE gained 44.2% to $0.8652 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

gained 44.2% to $0.8652 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust MTR rose 33.7% to $8.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.

rose 33.7% to $8.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX rose 30% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs shares dipped 32% on Tuesday after the company in a filing disclosed it will sell 6.15 million common units.

rose 30% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. GeoVax Labs shares dipped 32% on Tuesday after the company in a filing disclosed it will sell 6.15 million common units. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc . HSDT climbed 26.9% to $0.3921 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday.

. climbed 26.9% to $0.3921 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday. TMC the metals company Inc . TMC surged 11.8% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Korea Zinc recently announced an equity investment of $85.2 million in the company.

. surged 11.8% to $6.07 in pre-market trading. Korea Zinc recently announced an equity investment of $85.2 million in the company. Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN gained 7.7% to $13.82 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Tuesday.

gained 7.7% to $13.82 in pre-market trading after surging over 5% on Tuesday. BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 7.7% to $0.4200 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc . CBIO shares tumbled 59.4% to $5.39 in pre-market trading. Crescent Biopharma recently completed closing of merger with GlycoMimetics and previously announced private placement of $200 million.

. shares tumbled 59.4% to $5.39 in pre-market trading. Crescent Biopharma recently completed closing of merger with GlycoMimetics and previously announced private placement of $200 million. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares fell 26.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of securities.

shares fell 26.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of securities. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT dipped 24.2% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust announced commencement of trust asset sale process.

dipped 24.2% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust announced commencement of trust asset sale process. Eyenovia, Inc . EYEN declined 22.4% to $5.41 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia shares jumped 135% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity with institutional accredited investors.

. declined 22.4% to $5.41 in pre-market trading. Eyenovia shares jumped 135% on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity with institutional accredited investors. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc . CERO dipped 22.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics shares jumped 189% on Tuesday after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for CER-1236.

. dipped 22.4% to $15.35 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics shares jumped 189% on Tuesday after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for CER-1236. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ACXP declined 21% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of warrants for $2.67 million gross proceeds.

. declined 21% to $0.6485 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of warrants for $2.67 million gross proceeds. LeddarTech Holdings Inc . LDTC fell 14.4% to $0.1624 in pre-market trading. LeddarTech recently announced intention to file under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in Canada.

. fell 14.4% to $0.1624 in pre-market trading. LeddarTech recently announced intention to file under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in Canada. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limite d RGC fell 14.1% to $66.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Tuesday.

d fell 14.1% to $66.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 30% on Tuesday. Vince Holding Corp. VNCE fell 13.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday. Vince Holding recently posted a first-quarter loss of 37 cents per share.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock