Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of June 17, 2025, three stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd RGC

Regencell Bioscience's 38-for-one forward stock split officially took effect on Monday. The split, announced at the beginning of June and distributed on June 13, gave shareholders 37 additional shares for each one they already owned. The stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday. The company stated that the goal of the split was to improve liquidity and make its shares more accessible to investors. The company's stock jumped around 548% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $83.60.

RSI Value: 94

94 RGC Price Action: Shares of Regencell Bioscience gained 276.2% to close at $60.00 on Monday.

Shares of Regencell Bioscience gained 276.2% to close at $60.00 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV

On May 14, Verve Therapeutics reported a year-over-year increase for first-quarter EPS results. “2025 is off to a strong start with both clinical and regulatory progress. Last month, we reported exciting initial data from the Heart-2 clinical trial, which demonstrated that a single infusion of VERVE-102, a base editing medicine targeting PCSK9, was well-tolerated and led to compelling, dose-dependent reductions in LDL-C. These data, along with ongoing durability data of up to two years from our Heart-1 clinical trial, suggest a product profile that could fundamentally transform the journey for patients living with cardiovascular disease from decades of chronic care to a one dose future,” said Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Verve Therapeutics. The company's stock gained around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.30.

RSI Value: 88.1

88.1 VERV Price Action: Shares of Verve Therapeutics rose 1.8% to close at $6.27 on Monday.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc SAGE

On June 16, Supernus Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Sage Therapeutics for $12.00 per share in cash, or an aggregate of up to approximately $795 million. The deal consideration includes $8.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $561 million) plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $234 million). The company's stock gained around 32% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $13.46.

RSI Value: 86.2

86.2 SAGE Price Action: Shares of SAGE Therapeutics gained 35.4% to close at $9.07 on Monday.

