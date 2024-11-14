Appaloosa Hedge Fund Buys Vistra, Sells Boeing

Appaloosa Management filed its Form 13F on Thursday, revealing the fund's trades from the prior quarter. Here's a look at Appaloosa's latest trades.

New Positions:

Appaloosa added a stake in energy company Vistra Corp. VST with 1,270,388 shares valued at $150.5 million, according to Whalewisdom.

with 1,270,388 shares valued at $150.5 million, according to Whalewisdom. The fund added a stake in NRG Energy, Inc. NRG with 999,820 shares.

with 999,820 shares. Appaloosa opened a position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS with 1,528,323 shares

with 1,528,323 shares The hedge fund also opened a position in Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN with 800,000 shares.

Closed Positions: Appaloosa sold all of its 210,000 Boeing Co. BA shares. The fund also closed its entire positions in Macy's Inc. M and United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS.

Notable Trades: Appaloosa added 3,361,132 shares of China-based commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. PDD, bringing its total stake to 5,301,132 shares valued at $617.4 million, according to Whalewisdom. The fund also added 2,989,400 shares of JD.com, Inc. JD another China-based commerce company.

