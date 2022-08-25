Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 5.27% to $0.93 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 77.2% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.6 million.
- Trupanion TRUP shares increased by 3.84% to $76.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 241.0K shares, making up 58.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares increased by 3.57% to $25.22. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4K, which is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.8 million.
- China Life Insurance Co LFC shares increased by 3.32% to $7.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 787.4K, which is 95.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 billion.
- MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 3.26% to $12.65. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 131.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $699.9 million.
- Brighthouse Finl BHF stock rose 3.14% to $50.43. Trading volume for Brighthouse Finl's stock is 149.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings CNFR shares fell 4.64% to $1.85 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares, making up 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Hagerty HGTY stock fell 3.95% to $12.16. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 300.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 144.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock fell 2.87% to $0.72. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.1K, which is 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 2.74% to $0.71. The current volume of 270.6K shares is 31.1% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- NI Holdings NODK shares fell 1.67% to $13.55. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.9 million.
- Fanhua FANH stock declined by 1.56% to $5.07. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 23.6K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.