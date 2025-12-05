Nancy Pelosi And Dan Ives Pile Into The Same 8 AI Stocks — What Do They See Coming?

Combine one of the most well-known financial figures and the investment portfolio of the most followed member of Congress, and you will get a lot of bets on the artificial intelligence sector.

Here's a look at the stocks that Dan Ives and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have in common.

The 8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks

The Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE:IVES) was launched earlier this year, containing the top AI stock picks from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

A look at the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF shows 30 holdings, with 8 of the stocks also owned in the Nancy Pelosi investment portfolio, which contains stocks and options bought by her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi.

Here are the eight stocks they have in common:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) : The stock is the fourth largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 5.14% of assets. In June 2025, Pelosi disclosed exercising 200 call options with a strike price of $80 to purchase 20,000 shares of Broadcom.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : The technology giant is the sixth largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 5.02% of assets. Apple has been a frequently purchased stock by Pelosi and also a stock that the Pelosis donate to charitable organizations, like their Alma Maters.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) : The semiconductor giant is the seventh largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 4.40% of assets. Pelosi has frequent history with disclosures related to Nvidia stock and options. A January 2025 filing showed the buying of 50 call options with a strike price of $80 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026. Pelosi previously disclosed exercising 500 call options for 50,0000 shares in December 2024 and selling 10,000 of the shares at the same time. In 2024, Pelosi disclosed buying 10,000 Nvidia shares on two separate occasions. Pelosi and her husband famously sold 25,000 Nvidia shares in 2022 after receiving public backlash for the timing of the trade related to the passing of the CHIPS Act by Congress.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) : The ecommerce giant is the ninth largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 4.09% of assets. Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Amazon with a strike price of $150 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026 back in January of this year. Previous disclosures show the buying and selling of options years ago.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) : The tech giant is the 10th largest holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 3.96% of assets. The most recent transaction disclosed by Pelosi for Microsoft stock was selling 5,000 shares back in 2024. Those shares came from the exercising of 50 call options back in 2022. Pelosi also previously disclosed exercising 250 call options for 25,000 shares of Microsoft back in 2021, which are still held by the congresswoman and her husband.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) : CrowdStrike is a smaller holding in the Dan Ives ETF at 3.07% of assets, ranking outside the top 10. Pelosi disclosed buying 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike back in September 2020.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) : Salesforce also ranks outside the top 10 holdings of the Dan Ives ETF at 3.03% of assets, but remains a top AI pick from the analyst. For Pelosi, the congresswoman sold 130 call options of Salesforce in 2022 that were bought back in 2021. Prior to that transaction, the congresswoman exercised 100 call options for Salesforce stock back in 2020, representing 10,000 shares owned.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) : Palo Alto also ranks outside the top 10 holdings of the Dan Ives ETF at 2.74% of assets. Pelosi disclosed exercising 140 call options for Palo Alto Networks stock in December 2024, turning the options into 14,000 shares valued at $1 to $5 million at the time.

Fourth Industrial Revolution

Ives has discussed the “fourth industrial revolution” multiple times and assigned multi-billion- or trillion-dollar opportunities in AI among several top stock picks, including Tesla.

Earlier this year, Ives highlighted the Trump administration and the AI Action Plan as being a key to AI growth going forward.

“We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts,” Ives said previously.

Wedbush launched the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF earlier this year to give investors exposure to the top AI stock picks for the sector from Ives, who is one of the most well-known analysts.

For Pelosi, the congresswoman's husband often buys stocks and options of large-cap technology names, with many having a place in the AI ecosystem.

Ives and Pelosi both own four of the Magnificent Seven stocks in Apple, Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft, four of the eight stocks they have in common.

Pelosi recently announced she will not run for re-election to Congress in 2026, ending her long tenure in the House of Representatives. This also means Pelosi will no longer need to disclose her husband’s trading activity beginning in January 2027.

