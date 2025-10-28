Nancy Pelosi Ditches Apple Stock Right Before Q4 Earnings - But There's A Catch

The trading activity of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains among the most followed in Congress for stock and option buying and selling. A recent disclosure reveals Pelosi lowering her stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

Pelosi Discloses Apple Transaction

A new transaction disclosed by Pelosi, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page, shows the congresswoman got rid of 382 shares of Apple on Oct. 22.

The catch is that the congresswoman didn't sell the Apple shares, but instead donated them to Trinity University in Washington DC, according to the filing.

Pelosi is an alumni of Trinity, a private Catholic university in Washington, D.C. The congresswoman has regularly hosted Trinity students as guests at the U.S. Capitol.

The transaction was valued at $100,000 to $250,000. Apple stock traded between $255.43 and $262.85 on Oct. 22. Based on the share price, the 382 shares were valued at $97,574.26 to $100,408.70 on Oct. 22.

Pelosi also donated Apple stock to Trinity back in May 2023. That time, it was a 2,900 share donation valued at between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

Donations of stock to charities or colleges can be a way to claim tax deductions and avoid capital gains tax on the profit from shares.

Pelosi also previously disclosed donating Apple stock to Georgetown University, her husband Paul Pelosi's alma mater, back in 2021.

Apple Still A Large Holding For Pelosi

The timing of Pelosi's donation, made ahead of fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday after market close, could be poor.

Selling of stock ahead of earnings reports often signals a lack of faith in the financial results or future guidance.

Pelosi's most recent Apple transactions now include the donation of shares and selling 31,600 shares on Dec. 31, 2024 valued at $5 million to $25 million.

Even with the donation and sales, Apple is still a top holding in the Pelosi stock portfolio. The congressman has disclosed buying and exercising Apple call options for many years, building up a large position in common shares along the way.

