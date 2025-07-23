Trump's AI Action Plan To Unleash '4th Industrial Revolution': Dan Ives Picks 6 Stock Winners

A new plan to make the U.S. the powerhouse in the artificial intelligence sector and win the global AI race could make several tech giants stand out, according to tech analyst Dan Ives.

Here are Ives’ picks and why he thinks the push into AI is so important now.

What Happened: Since being inaugurated in January, President Donald Trump has placed an emphasis on artificial intelligence. He unveiled new details of an “AI Action Plan” on Wednesday that he says will help the U.S. in "Winning the AI Race."

Wednesday's event features Trump and CEOs of several companies across the AI, infrastructure and reindustrialization topics covered in the presentation. Among the key speakers are Advanced Micro Devices AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir Technologies PLTR CTO Shyam Sankar and MP Materials MP CEO James Litinsky.

According to Ives, the so-called AI Action Plan is set to focus on the three main areas: the buildout of AI infrastructure, regulation and global influence.

"The Trump keynote will likely aim at outlining a national AI strategy while targeting aggressive plans to accelerate chip exports reflecting the new administration's elevated focus on winning the AI race against foreign adversaries," Ives said.

The analyst said the fast-track of deploying U.S.-made AI chips to partner nations and easing regulations for data center buildouts could be key topics covered by the president.

The AI Action Plan Winners: Ives expects tech stocks to likely see a "major move higher" in the second half of 2025.

"We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts," Ives said.

Among the big tech stalwarts that are expected to benefit from the AI Action Plan and 4th Industrial Revolution are:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Palantir Technologies

Meta Platforms META

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Ives six stock picks include five of the Magnificent 7 stocks, leaving out Apple and Tesla. The analyst adds Palantir to the mix of the top picks for the AI Action Plan and AI Revolution.

The six companies are the tech winners "in this golden age," Ives said.

"This Trump speech will outline the foundation for US beating China in this AI Arms Race with Big Tech stalwarts playing a major role led by the Godfather of AI Jensen and Nvidia."

