Nancy Pelosi And Warren Buffett Are Betting On The Same 4 Stocks—Here's What They Know

Disclosures from former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) CEO Warren Buffett are among the most-watched filings throughout the year for analysts, investors and retail traders.

While it may be surprising, there are currently four stocks that are owned by Berkshire Hathaway and in the stock portfolio of Nancy Pelosi, which is managed by her husband Paul Pelosi.

The 4 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Nancy Pelosi shows four stocks disclosed by the congresswoman in the last five years that have not been sold and are also owned by Buffett's conglomerate.

Here are the four stocks owned by both Nancy Pelosi and Warren Buffett:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Berkshire Hathaway owns an even 10 million shares, currently valued at $2.16 billion, according to CNBC. Pelosi disclosed buying 40 call options with a strike price of $150 and expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026. The purchase made on Jan. 14, 2025 was valued at $250,000 to $500,000.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V): Berkshire Hathaway owns 8,297,460 shares of Visa, valued at $2.89 billion. The stake is currently worth around 1% of the conglomerate's investment portfolio. Pelosi has been an owner of Visa stock for many years with her husband buying shares when the company went public in 2008. Pelosi also disclosed multiple purchases of the stock after the company went public. In recent years, Pelosi has sold portions of the position with chunks of 20,000 shares and 10,000 shares sold in 2022 and 2,000 shares sold in 2024. Filings show that Pelosi likely owns more Visa shares even after the recent sales.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): The technology giant is currently the largest holding in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio. The conglomerate owns 280 million shares worth over $69 billion. The holding represents around 23.1% of the investment portfolio and gives Berkshire around 1.9% ownership of the iPhone maker. Berkshire Hathaway has been selling portions of its Apple stake in recent quarters.

Pelosi also owns Apple stock with multiple purchases of call options in recent years and portions of the stake donated to colleges and universities with ties to the congresswoman and her husband. The most recent Apple transaction disclosed by Pelosi was the sale of 31,600 shares on Dec. 31, 2024.

American Express (NYSE:AXP): Buffett has been a long-time believer in American Express, first buying shares in the 1960s and later making Berkshire's big bet in the 1990s. The conglomerate currently owns 151,610,700 shares of American Express, valued at more than $50 billion. The position represents around 16.8% of the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio and gives the company around 21.8% ownership of American Express.

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

While Paul Pelosi favors the technology sector and high-growth names, Buffett has been a bigger believer in value stocks and out-of-favor companies. Buffett also tends to invest in companies for the long term by buying common shares and not options.

Pelosi and Buffett's overlap covers two main sectors in technology (Amazon, Apple) and finance (Visa, American Express). Apple and American Express are the two largest holdings in Berkshire's investment portfolio, currently, indicating that two of the most closely watched names in finance share some investment beliefs.

The duo could both be betting on Apple's future growth thanks to its large customer base and revolving lineup of smartphones and tech products that have become must-owns for many.

For American Express, the two investors likely see a financial juggernaut with a long history of success that could have future growth as it expands into new areas of the sector.

