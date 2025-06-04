Wall Street tech guru Dan Ives is making an entrance into the ETF space with a bang and his own ticker. One of Wall Street’s best-known tech analysts, famous for his brash predictions on Apple AAPL and Tesla TSLA, Ives is now making his market calls tradable with the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF IVES, reported Bloomberg.

The ETF, which debuted Wednesday, looks to catch the current boom in AI. It’s centered around Ives’ “proprietary research” and holds 30 of his favorite companies with connections to artificial intelligence. Think semiconductors, cybersecurity companies, robotics, and so on—essentially, the kinds of stocks Ives has been pounding the table about for years.

Also Read: VistaShares Unleashes WILD, A 2x Leveraged ETF Powered By Animal Spirits And Market Momentum



Ives believes AI will be the biggest tech theme in 50 years. He believes Wedbush has been early in tracking the AI revolution and has identified the winners.



Ives has become a go-to name for retail investors hunting for tech insights on social and digital media. Now, fans of his market views can literally invest in them, no decoder ring required.



The IVES ETF is the latest addition to a growing trend of finance personalities establishing funds constructed around their names. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee and economist Nouriel Roubini recently introduced ETFs, and even Donald Trump’s media entity is considering its own set of funds. Lee's ETF, in particular, Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF GRNY has already notched more than $1 billion in inflows since debuting in late 2024, noted Bloomberg

But the ETF universe is crowded. The American market is chock-full of more than 4,200 ETFs, and AI funds are reproducing quicker than ChatGPT requests. Some have succeeded, and many have not, so the stakes are high.

Nevertheless, Wedbush is wagering big on Ives’ name value and analysis.

This new ETF can be worth watching for individual investors seeking a one-click means of playing the AI megatrend and who have confidence in Ives’ instincts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock



