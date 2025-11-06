Say Goodbye to Nancy Pelosi's Stock Picks—Here's When and Why

Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has announced she will not seek re-election in the 2026 election and will leave the House of Representatives after her current term ends.

With Pelosi leaving Congress soon, investors will have a limited time when they will still publicly receive her trade disclosures on what stocks and options she's buying.

Pelosi Says Goodbye To Congress

In a video posted on X.com, Pelosi announced she will not seek re-election, marking the beginning of the end of her long run in Congress that has been increasingly followed in recent years by retail traders tracking her disclosed stock trades made by her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi.

“With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said in the video, addressing San Franciscans.

Pelosi has been in Congress since 1987 and became the first female Speaker of the House, a role she held from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.

The 85-year-old Congresswoman was expected to not seek re-election with the passing of a California ballot measure known as "Prop 50" that will redraw congressional lines in the state.

Two Democratic candidates, state Senator Scott Wiener and former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti, have already announced plans to run for the seat in Pelosi's district, according to NBC News.

In a recent interview with CNN, Pelosi showed confidence that she could win another term in Congress if she ran again.

"I have no doubt that if I decided to run, I would win," Pelosi told CNN. "That isn't even a question."

Pelosi said she wasn't being arrogant, but rather being confident with knowledge of her district. She will leave after her current 20th Congressional term, with the new Congress expected to be sworn in early in January 2027.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Pelosi's Trading Activity

Pelosi's recent trading activity can be found on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Active in many years with multiple disclosures of large options and stock purchases totaling hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars, Pelosi has been relatively quiet with filings in 2025.

Her most recent stock activity was donating 382 shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to her alma mater Trinity College, something she has done in the past as a potential tax break.

In June, Pelosi disclosed exercising 200 call options of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), turning the options into 20,000 shares of the common stock.

Pelosi also disclosed buying call options in January in the following stocks.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): $250,000 to $500,000

(NASDAQ:AMZN): $250,000 to $500,000 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $250,000 to $500,000

(NASDAQ:GOOGL): $250,000 to $500,000 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): $250,000 to $500,000

(NASDAQ:NVDA): $250,000 to $500,000 Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM): $50,000 to $100,000

(NASDAQ:TEM): $50,000 to $100,000 Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST): $500,000 to $1,000,000

Past stock disclosures by Pelosi have caused red flags for potential conflicts of interest, including buying Nvidia stock ahead of a vote on the CHIPS Act, which was set to benefit semiconductor company like Nvidia. Pelosi later reported selling the stock for a loss, a move that turned out to cause the couple to miss out on millions of dollars in potential profits years later.

Pelosi also disclosed buying Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) options ahead of pro-electric vehicle orders were supported by President Joe Biden.

Disclosures have also shown sales of stock and options ahead of investigations, like the sale of Visa (NYSE:V) shares ahead of a recent Department of Justice probe.

Pelosi has said that she does not share any private information with her husband and that he makes his trades based on his own information and investment style.

Disclosures from Pelosi often show stock options that are in the money and dated out a year from the purchase price. The options are later converted to common stock if the share price remains high.

Pelosi Not The Only Big Gainer

In 2024, Pelosi beat the S&P 500 with a gain of 74.9% in her stock positions, according to a year-end review by Unusual Whales, versus a 24.9% gain for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500.

Pelosi ranked 10th in 2024 with her gains, highlighting that several other members of Congress had more profitable trading activity in the last year.

Five members of Congress had gains of more than 100% in 2024.

Another member of Congress who has been heavily tracked by retail traders is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who ranked 23rd in 2024 with a gain of 30.2%.

Greene bought shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) earlier this year, which came with her assignment on the Homeland Security House Committee, which could have inside information on government contracts with Palantir.

The Congresswoman took a break from trading, but has been actively disclosing stock purchases every month in 2025. Greene claims that she has a portfolio manager who makes her trades and has no inside information.

Without Pelosi in Congress, investors may pay more attention to Greene's disclosures, given her recent outperformance.

Investors may also pay more attention to Congress trading activity in the world of cryptocurrency, with members disclosing buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), altcoins and Bitcoin ETFs.

Without Pelosi in Congress, it will be interesting to see if the ticker for the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) changes after paying tribute to the former speaker of the house.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock