Warren Buffett's Top 10 Berkshire Bets Span Apple, Coca-Cola, Finance And Oil

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has a history of beating the S&P 500, but his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK currently trails the stock market index. Here's a look at the current top holdings of Berkshire Hathaway and how they're performing year-to-date.

Warren Buffett's Top 10 Holdings

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway revealed several new investments made in the second quarter via a 13F filing on Aug. 14. Many of the new investments were small in size compared to the largest bets from Berkshire.

While a new investment in UnitedHealth Group UNH is making headlines, the stake currently ranks in the lower half of the stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Here are the top 10 holdings of Berkshire Hathaway as of Aug. 15, based on data from CNBC.

Apple Inc AAPL : $65.2 billion, 22.0% of portfolio American Express Inc AXP : $46.7 billion, 15.8% Bank of America BAC : $28.9 billion, 9.8% Coca-Cola Company KO : $27.8 billion, 9.4% Chevron Corporation CVX : $18.9 billion, 6.4% Moody's Corporation MCO : $12.9 billion, 4.3% Occidental Petroleum OXY : $11.9 billion, 4.0% Kraft Heinz Company KHC : $9.0 billion, 3.0% Mitsubishi Corporation: $8.4 billion, 2.8% Chubb Limited CB : $7.5 billion, 2.5%

Of the top 10 holdings, many remained unchanged from the first quarter. The latest 13F filing showed changes to three of the top 10 holdings.

Berkshire Hathaway sold 7% of its Apple position in the second quarter and 4% of its Bank of America position in the same quarter.

Of the top 10 holdings, Chevron was the only stock with an increased stake, as Berkshire boosted its position in the oil giant by 3% in the second quarter.

A look at the top 10 shows big bets on Apple, finance (Bank of America, American Express, Moody's), consumer goods (Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz) and oil (Chevron, Occidental).

Read Also: Warren Buffett, Believer In American Companies, Is Critical Of Tariffs: ‘The Tooth Fairy Doesn’t Pay ‘Em’

Buffett Trails Market in 2025

With less than four months left in 2025, Berkshire Hathaway currently trails many top stock market indexes. After beating the S&P 500 in three of the last four years, it is likely to finish behind the index.

Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares are up 6.2% year-to-date in 2025. Compare that with the following ETFs that track top stock indexes:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY : +10.1%

: +10.1% Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ : +13.2%

: +13.2% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA : +6.0%

The underperformance by Berkshire Hathaway comes with the majority of the top 10 holdings in the stock portfolio underperforming the market. Here is the year-to-date performance of the top 10 holdings.

Apple: -5.3% American Express: +2.2% Bank of America: +6.4% Coca-Cola: +12.3% Chevron: +6.8% Moody's: +9.8% Occidental: -10.0% Kraft Heinz: -10.5% Mitsubishi: +22.3% Chubb: +1.3%

Of the top 10 holdings, only two of the stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 (Coca-Cola, Mitsubishi). Only one stock is outperforming the Nasdaq 100 (Mitsubishi). Five of the top 10 holdings are outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

With the negative returns of three of its top holdings, including Apple, Berkshire has its work cut out for it for the rest of the year in its quest to beat the S&P 500.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock