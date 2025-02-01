Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Palantir, Rigetti Computing And Shiba Inu Hints At Major Partnership

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Nasdaq ended the week down 1.6%, with the S&P 500 losing 1% and the Dow gaining 0.3%, as markets attempted to recover from earlier losses.

Strong earnings and a more dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell helped lift sentiment, reinforcing hopes for future rate cuts. However, by Friday, concerns over new U.S. tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada weighed on the market, leading to renewed volatility.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the 25% and 10% tariffs would take effect Saturday, raising fears of economic disruptions.

The Bulls

“Rigetti Computing, Quantum Stocks Soar On Project Stargate,” by Erica Kollmann, highlights Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI surging 42% after Donald Trump announced Project Stargate, a $500 billion AI investment initiative backed by Oracle Corp. ORCL, OpenAI, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, and SoftBank, aiming to build AI data centers and enhance computational systems.

“Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama Teases ‘Extremely Powerful Partnership’ — Coin Themed On Him Rallies 25%,” by Aniket Verma, highlights Shytoshi Kusama's cryptic announcement of a major partnership for the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, fueling speculation about potential collaborations with Binance or Elon Musk's X.

“Jensen Huang Mania Mirrors Taylor Swift: People Are Camping Outside Retailers For Nvidia 5000 Series GPUs,” by Chris Katje, highlights soaring demand for Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs, with enthusiasts camping outside stores ahead of the Jan. 30 launch, reminiscent of Black Friday rushes for Taylor Swift merchandise.

The Bears

“DeepSeek’s Low-Cost Model Reshapes AI Landscape: Experts Predict Shift To ‘Application Layer’,” by Piero Cingari, highlights how DeepSeek’s R1 model, trained for just $5.6 million, challenges billion-dollar AI investments from U.S. tech giants, with Goldman Sachs warning that AI capital expenditures may shift from infrastructure to applications, impacting firms like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

“Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Stock A ‘Considerable Risk,’ Say Analysts Who Downgrade Both To Underperform,” by Erica Kollmann, reports that analysts downgraded Fannie Mae FNMA and Freddie Mac FMCC to Underperform, citing risks despite raising their price targets, as privatization attempts remain uncertain following the stocks’ sharp post-election gains.

“Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Dumps Over $10 Million Worth Of Palantir Stock As AI Competition Heats Up,” by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, reports Ark Invest selling 127,969 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR worth $10.4 million amid growing AI competition from DeepSeek.

