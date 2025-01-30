Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Dumps Over $10 Million Worth Of Palantir Stock As AI Competition Heats Up

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.
The Palantir Trade
Ark Invest’s decision to sell Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares on Thursday comes amid a backdrop of competitive pressures in the AI space.
Recently, Palantir has faced challenges from Chinese startup DeepSeek, which has introduced a high-performance AI computing solution at a lower cost. This development has caused some concern among investors, leading to fluctuations in Palantir’s stock price.
Ark Invest executed a sale of 127,969 Palantir shares worth $10.4 million through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The stock closed at $81.22 on Thursday, January 30, marking a 1.83% increase from the previous day.
Notably, Ark has been on a Palantir share-selling spree. In early January, the firm had sold $14.93 million worth of the Alex Karp-led technology company’s shares.
Other Key Trades:
- 10X Genomics Inc. TXG – Ark Invest purchased 314,472 shares through the ARKK fund and 55,354 shares via the ARKG fund.
- Roblox Corp. RBLX – Sold 33,404 shares from the ARKK fund.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR – Sold 57,238 shares from the ARKK fund.
- Qualcomm Inc. QCOM – Acquired 8,304 shares through the ARKW fund.
