Trump Unleashes Savage Critiques In Tucker Carlson Interview, Touches On Biden, Epstein, And Political Rivals: 'They're Savage Animals. They Are…Very Sick'

Tucker Carlson interviewed Ex-President Donald Trump even as GOP presidential candidates held their first debate on Fox News. The interview was conducted at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey and was pre-recorded and released on Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, five minutes ahead of the GOP debate on Wednesday.