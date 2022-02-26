Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Roku, Apple, Microsoft, Upstart, Palantir, Alibaba, Salesforce And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a streaming company and two leading tech giants.

China's top e-commerce company and a software company specializing in big data were among the bearish calls seen.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the central story for the markets last week, as the three major indexes saw a big turnaround on Thursday. For the week, the Dow was down 0.1%, the S&P 500 was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq was up 1.1%. The Dow on Friday registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020 with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp selloff ahead of the invasion.

Investors dumped $3.6 billion into U.S. stock exchange-traded funds for the week through Thursday, with more than $3 billion pouring into the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY), according to FactSet. Bitcoin also rebounded, gaining 1.6%, making it's way back toward the $40,000 mark.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Roku's Stock Plummets 22%: Here's Why Some See A Buying Opportunity," by Chris Katje looks at why a Bank of America analyst has a Buy rating on Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), but has lowered the price target for the stock from $290 to $235.

In "Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart And This Cybersecurity Stock Being Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight," Adam Eckert writes about why CNBC's Jim Cramer is excited about

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW).

In "Will Traders Betting Against Apple And Microsoft Get Burned? Here's Jon Najarian's Warning," Adam Eckert writes that Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian has a warning for short sellers of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

'I'm Waiting To Catch Somebody Else's Falling Knife': Why Josh Brown Placed Limit Orders To Buy These 4 Stocks

Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Gainers Chart As Hong Kong Tech Stocks Post Recovery

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

The Bears

"Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.4M In Palantir And $7.8M In This Social Media Company On Wednesday," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, looks at why Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management continued selling shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) this week.

Adam Eckert writes about why Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal is holding off on adding to his Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) position in, "'I'm Likely To Add To It, But Not Anytime Soon': Why This Salesforce Investor Is Waiting To Buy."

In "Alibaba Shares Plunge After Q3 Earnings – Read How It Performed," Anusuya Lahiri writes that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year, but missed the consensus estimate.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Tesla Loses Top Electric Vehicle Spot In Consumer Reports 2022 Rankings: Which Ford EV Came Out On Top?

It Looks Like A Bitcoin Bear Market, Says Glassnode

Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Sliding Today

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

