Alibaba Shares Plunge After Q3 Earnings - Read How It Performed
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Alibaba Shares Plunge After Q3 Earnings - Read How It Performed

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $38.07 billion missing the consensus of $38.83 billion.

Segments: The China commerce segment grew by 7% Y/Y to $27.03 billion, Cloud by 20% Y/Y to $3.07 billion, Local consumer services by 27% Y/Y to $1.91 billion, and International commerce by 18% Y/Y to $2,58 billion.

China Commerce (71% of revenue): The online physical goods GMV for Taobao and Tmall, excluding unpaid orders, recorded single-digit year-over-year growth.

International Commerce (7% of revenue): The combined order growth of Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol, and Daraz was ~25% Y/Y, driven by robust growth in Lazada of 52% and Trendyol of 49%.

Cainiao (5% of revenue): Revenue grew 15% Y/Y to $2.05 billion.

Annual active consumers reached 1.28 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, an increase of ~43 million from the twelve months ended September 30.

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $2.65 beat the consensus of $2.55. Alibaba generated $12.6 billion in operating cash flow.

Related Content: Here's Why DiDi Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 7.58% at $101.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

