Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.4M In Palantir And $7.8M In This Social Media Company On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold 228,594 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), worth nearly $2.4 million, on Wednesday.

Shares of the Peter Thiel-founded technology company slipped 2.8% to $10.14 in the after-hours session after closing 0.5% at $10.43 in regular trading on Wednesday.

With the latest sale of shares, Ark’s ownership of Palantir has effectively come down to nil.

On Tuesday, Wood had dumped $123 million worth of Palantir shares, while on Feb. 18 she had jettisoned another $148.9 million worth of stock.

Palantir missed earnings estimates earlier in February for the fourth quarter.

Ark also sold 237,143 shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) worth $7.8 million. Twitter shares closed 0.5% lower at $32.76 in Tuesday’s regular trading and fell 1.1% to $32.41 in the after-hours session.

With the sale, the total market value of Ark’s Twitter shares across funds is now nearly $75.9 million.

On Tuesday, Twitter said it is looking to raise $1 billion through the sale of $1 billion senior notes due 2030 in a private institutional placement. The proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

The company’s board also approved a $4 billion share repurchase program earlier in February as it announced its fourth-quarter results.

