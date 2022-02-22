QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-78.54
39140.63
-0.2%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

'I'm Waiting To Catch Somebody Else's Falling Knife': Why Josh Brown Placed Limit Orders To Buy These 4 Stocks

byAdam Eckert
February 22, 2022 3:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'I'm Waiting To Catch Somebody Else's Falling Knife': Why Josh Brown Placed Limit Orders To Buy These 4 Stocks

Although the markets are nearing correction territory, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown still hopes to buy a handful of stocks below current levels. During bear markets, he likes to place limit orders to buy stocks at specific levels, even if those levels are well below where the stocks are trading. 

"It's just a phenomenal way to capitalize on the indiscriminate selling that ends up happening, usually toward the end of these things," Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

He currently has limit orders to buy Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown noted that he feels he can buy them "much lower" than where they are currently trading.

See Also: Read How JPMorgan Views Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix

Brown started placing the buy orders at price levels that "seemed ridiculous at the time," but now those stocks are coming into range, he said.

"I'm waiting to catch somebody else's falling knife," Brown said. "I've done it historically for a long time and I feel that it's a great approach."

Brown noted he doesn't expect to get all of the stocks he is bidding for, but he is sticking to his strategy. He told CNBC the limit order approach is much better than buying into the market when the S&P 500 is up 2% on a given day. 

FB, LULU, MRNA, NFLX Price Action: At publication time Tuesday afternoon, Meta was down 2% at $200.04, Lululemon was down 1.22% at $304.89, Moderna was down 0.88% at $144.56 and Netflix was down 3.45% at $377.80.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Josh Brown Buys Meta Platforms And This Stock Down More Than 30% YTD

Josh Brown Buys Meta Platforms And This Stock Down More Than 30% YTD

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown said he was waiting to catch somebody else's falling knife earlier this week. In bear markets, he places limit orders to buy stocks at specific read more
Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'

Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'

Following Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) weak earnings results, the stock tanked and is now down more than 30% since the start of the year. &q read more
Are Qualcomm Shares Headed To $230? Why Jim Lebenthal Says It's 'Absolutely A Buy'

Are Qualcomm Shares Headed To $230? Why Jim Lebenthal Says It's 'Absolutely A Buy'

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is trading lower Thursday with the overall markets despite strong quarterly results and a flurry of price target hikes from analyst firms.  read more
Gene Munster Says Next Six Months Will Be Challenging for Facebook

Gene Munster Says Next Six Months Will Be Challenging for Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported weaker-than-expected earnings Wednesday for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast. read more