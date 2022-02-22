QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 33.21
39252.38
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart And This Cybersecurity Stock Being Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

byAdam Eckert
February 22, 2022 12:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart And This Cybersecurity Stock Being Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Technology stocks continue to slide although many names have moved well beyond correction territory. Jim Cramer pointed out a couple of tech stocks he thinks investors can start buying Tuesday.

"In tech, I like Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

He highlighted the company's quarterly report last week in which Upstart beat estimates and announced a buyback. 

"They're making money unlike so many techs," Cramer said. "It just seems terrific."

From Last Week: Recap: Upstart Holdings Q4 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is another tech stock Cramer suggested could be worth buying at current levels. 

Investors are worried about supply chain headwinds impacting the stock, but "supply chain, in this particular case, is not that important," he said. 

"Look how much that stock is down! I like Palo Alto Networks. I'm saying that's a good one to buy today."

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora will be interviewed by Cramer on "Mad Money" Tuesday night.

UPST, PANW Price Action: At publication time, Upstart was down 4.72% at $123.91 and Palo Alto was down 2.11% at $471.99.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Previews Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More

10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More

Notwithstanding near-term weakness, tech stocks are on a multiyear rally, giving rise to fears of a long-overdue correction, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The near-term sell-off, the analyst said, is a painful digestion period, along with a reaction to omicron fears. read more

The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap

The Week Ahead: Apple's Developer Conference In The Spotlight, ASCO Meeting Could Move Biotechs

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 21