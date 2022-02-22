Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart And This Cybersecurity Stock Being Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Technology stocks continue to slide although many names have moved well beyond correction territory. Jim Cramer pointed out a couple of tech stocks he thinks investors can start buying Tuesday.

"In tech, I like Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

He highlighted the company's quarterly report last week in which Upstart beat estimates and announced a buyback.

"They're making money unlike so many techs," Cramer said. "It just seems terrific."

From Last Week: Recap: Upstart Holdings Q4 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is another tech stock Cramer suggested could be worth buying at current levels.

Investors are worried about supply chain headwinds impacting the stock, but "supply chain, in this particular case, is not that important," he said.

"Look how much that stock is down! I like Palo Alto Networks. I'm saying that's a good one to buy today."

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora will be interviewed by Cramer on "Mad Money" Tuesday night.

UPST, PANW Price Action: At publication time, Upstart was down 4.72% at $123.91 and Palo Alto was down 2.11% at $471.99.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.