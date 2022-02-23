QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 12.46
39231.63
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Will Traders Betting Against Apple And Microsoft Get Burned? Here's Jon Najarian's Warning

byAdam Eckert
February 23, 2022 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Traders Betting Against Apple And Microsoft Get Burned? Here's Jon Najarian's Warning

Bearish bets against big tech stocks continue to pile up as traders anticipate more downside ahead in the markets. Short sellers are reportedly increasing their positions at the fastest rate in years.

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian understands the idea behind the trade but warned that traders who are just now initiating short positions as the markets enter correction territory are likely to get burned.

"You don't want to bet against the Fed and you certainly don't want to bet against momentum," Najarian said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The momentum has led the markets on a downward trajectory, but now that markets are in correction territory, stocks could find some support, Najarian said.

A lot of the big tech stocks that people are trying to ride lower have held up well relative to the rest of the market. That doesn't mean stocks like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) have to go 25% lower, he stressed.

Related Link: What Are Whales Doing With Apple

"Even though they are two of my biggest positions, I would add on those stocks," Najarian said. He highlighted the tech giants' recurring revenue. People aren't going to stop using cloud services because of Russia-Ukraine tensions, he added.

The traders who have been buying puts in these stocks could be getting in late, Najarian said, suggesting the market could bounce.

"I think some of the people that are getting in late will probably get shaken out and then we'll get another shot at seeing exactly if we can stabilize."

AAPL, MSFT Price Action: At publication time, Apple was down 1.84% at $161.30 and Microsoft was down 1.78% at $282.59. 

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nvidia Aims To Transform The Auto Industry: Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Competitors To Pay Attention

Nvidia Aims To Transform The Auto Industry: Why Jim Cramer Is Telling Competitors To Pay Attention

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is ramping up its automobile advancement efforts with a newly announced partnership that aims to infuse intelligence technology into the consumers' driving experience. read more
Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'

Kevin O'Leary Is Calling The Bottom In Meta Platforms Stock: 'This Is Where You Want To Accumulate'

Following Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) weak earnings results, the stock tanked and is now down more than 30% since the start of the year. &q read more
Are Qualcomm Shares Headed To $230? Why Jim Lebenthal Says It's 'Absolutely A Buy'

Are Qualcomm Shares Headed To $230? Why Jim Lebenthal Says It's 'Absolutely A Buy'

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is trading lower Thursday with the overall markets despite strong quarterly results and a flurry of price target hikes from analyst firms.  read more
Why Stephanie Link Keeps Adding To Her Apple Position On Weakness

Why Stephanie Link Keeps Adding To Her Apple Position On Weakness

High-growth tech stocks have fallen out of favor amid expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, but Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link thinks Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock offers investors a sense of protection. read more