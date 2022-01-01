Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Ford, Carnival, Robinhood, Tesla, Apple And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a Big Three automaker and an entertainment and media conglomerate.

A pair of cruise lines along with a leading EV makers were among the bearish calls seen.

U.S. markets were open on Friday Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), bringing a strong 2021 to a close. The S&P 500 rose 27% to 4,766 last year, marking 70 record closing highs along the way. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a gain of 19% on the year, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 2021 up 21%.

Investors are keeping a close eye on Federal Reserve policy heading into the new year, and the potential impact of record-setting COVID-19 case numbers, driven by the omicron variant.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Ford Delivers First Locally Made Mustang Mach-Es In China As It Looks To Compete With Electric Rivals Tesla, Nio," by Rachit Vats reports on Ford Motor Co's (NYSE:F) announcement that the automaker has delivered the first set of locally-built Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles to customers in China, setting the stage to compete with rivals in the country's lucrative EV market.

In "Kevin O'Leary Bought Disney Shares Today And Plans To Buy More, Why The Stock Will Act As 'Protection' In 2022," Adam Eckert writes about plans by O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary to take advantage of the underperformance of The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) stock by adding to his Disney position.

"Could Robinhood List Shiba Inu In January? This Report Says It's 'Strong Possibility'" by Samyuktha Sriram reveals how Brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) could be looking to list the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as early as January 2022.

The Bears

Read about why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention named cruise liners from Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) among nearly six dozen ships that are under investigation for COVID-19 cases on board, in "Royal Caribbean, Carnival Among 68 Cruise Ships Under CDC Investigation Radar For COVID-19 Cases," by Rachit Vats.

In "Tesla Shares Slip Premarket As It Recalls Over 475K Vehicles," Anusuya Lahiri writes a recall by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) of over 475,000 vehicles related to a damaged rearview camera cable harness caused by the opening and closing of the trunk lid.

"Apple Shuts NYC Stores Over Rising Omicron Fears," by Rachit Vats reports on the decision by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to temporarily close its physical stores in New York City amid rising COVID-19 fears due to rapidly spreading omicron variant.

