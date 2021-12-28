QQQ
-1.87
405.35
-0.46%
BTC/USD
-2998.44
47703.00
-5.91%
DIA
+ 0.95
361.97
+ 0.26%
SPY
-0.51
477.77
-0.11%
TLT
-0.40
149.28
-0.27%
GLD
-0.56
169.93
-0.33%

Kevin O'Leary Bought Disney Shares Today And Plans To Buy More, Why The Stock Will Act As 'Protection' In 2022

byAdam Eckert
December 28, 2021 2:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Kevin O'Leary Bought Disney Shares Today And Plans To Buy More, Why The Stock Will Act As 'Protection' In 2022

Having fallen nearly 15% year-to-date, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is on pace to record its first negative year since 2016 and its worst year since 2008.

O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary is taking advantage of the stock's underperformance and adding to his Disney position.

"There's no company run like Disney," O'Leary said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

He told CNBC that he knows all of the Disney executives and has owned the stock since the 1960s.

"Everytime you get this opportunity at 14.20% correction … you've got to double down which is what I've done."

O'Leary doubled his stock position today giving Disney about a 2.3% weighting in his portfolio, but he told CNBC that he plans to continue to increase his position all the way up to a 5% total weighting. 

See Also: What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Everyone seems to be focused on Disney+, but it's just a fraction of the company's business, according to O'Leary.

"I love it when people get so focused on one attribute of a business, they forget about all the balance sheet strength and the other aspects including the content," he said.

Disney has the power to find and finance the best content, as well as the distribution channels to get that content out, O'Leary noted.

"Mr. Wonderful" expects Disney to act as protection against volatility in 2022. "We've all been talking about volatility in Q1 and Q2, Disney is where I think you hide," O'Leary emphasized.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $142.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.72% at $155.43 at time of publication.

Related Link: Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney? Why BofA Analyst Says Stock Is Heading Higher

Photo: onecrazykatie from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Mark Tepper Recommends Buying Disney Shares At This Price, Says Omicron Presents Challenges

Mark Tepper Recommends Buying Disney Shares At This Price, Says Omicron Presents Challenges

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said he preferred Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) back in April 2019 when read more
2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was named a top pick for 2022 by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday. Having underperformed the market all year, Disney's stock is a great buy at current levels, according to MAI Capital Management's Chris Grisanti. read more
Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Jim Cramer announced plans to add to his Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) position Thursday afternoon during CNBC's "Investing Club Live Event." read more
Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" after JP Morgan named the stock a top pick for 2022. read more