10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 delivered one of its best years in recent history in 2021, gaining more than 27%. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in 2021.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)

Investors who took a gamble on one of the S&P 500’s newest members, Penn National, in 2021 took a big hit to their bankroll. After a huge year in 2020, Penn National finished the year down 40.6%, the worst performance of any stock in the S&P 500.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Penn National wasn’t the only gamble that didn’t pay off in 2021. Rising tensions between the U.S. and China along with pressures on Macau from travel restrictions and regulatory crackdowns drove Las Vegas Sands shares down 36.7% in 2021.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN)

Payment processing company Global Payments took a big hit in 2021, dropping 36.7% on the year.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS)

While COVID-19 vaccine makers like Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) soared in 2021, generic drugmaker Viatris finished the year down 27.6%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)

Historically low credit spreads and credit spread volatility has made life difficult for electronic bond-trading platform MarketAxess, and the stock is down 27.6% on the year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Video game maker Activision Blizzard faced a number of headwinds in 2021, including lawsuits alleging a hostile work environment and allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Activision shares dropped 27.3% for the year.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Despite rumors of a potential buyout throughout the year, investors were mostly selling software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Citrix Systems in 2021. The stock dropped 26.4% on the year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)

Wynn is yet another casino bet that didn’t pay off for investors in 2021. The stock finished the year down 23.6%.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP)

Fiber optics laser specialist IPG Photonics disappointed Wall Street with its earnings in 2021, and the stock disappointed investors with a full-year loss of 23%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS)

Financial technology solutions company Fidelity National Information rounded out the top 10 worst performers of 2021 with a 22.2% drop.