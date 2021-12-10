Could Robinhood List Shiba Inu In January? This Report Says It's 'Strong Possibility'

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 10, 2021 11:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Could Robinhood List Shiba Inu In January? This Report Says It's 'Strong Possibility'

Brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) could be looking into listing Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as early as January 2022, according to a social media post.

What Happened: In a Twitter update on Thursday, a Shiba Inu news aggregator reported that it had spoken to an insider at Robinhood who revealed that the company was having an executive meeting to discuss the “possibility” of listing SHIB as well as a few other cryptocurrencies.

“The insider we talked to at Robinhood is a C-suite level executive,” claimed Shiba Inu News. “He told us that listing SHIB this month (December) simply isn’t realistic. But he acknowledged that January and Q1 is a strong possibility. They continue to see a ton of buzz, especially from petition."

The petition for Robinhood to list Shiba Inu has now garnered over 540,000 signatures and the meme-coin has been listed on almost every major crypto exchange.

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival’s popularity was embraced by major retailers AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) which recently began accepting SHIB as a means of payment.

Although the likelihood of a Robinhood listing appears more promising in the wake of its ever-increasing popularity, it is worth noting that earlier this year, the firm’s CFO Christine Brown went on record to state that Robinhood’s “approach to listing” coins would be different than that of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

“The short-term gain we might get [by listing a lot of crypto assets] is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users," she said when asked about when Robinhood would list Shiba Inu on its platform.

Price Action: On Friday, SHIB was trading at $0.00003483, down 5.24% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Anastase Maragos on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Rumors Markets Media

Related Articles

Congressman's Joke About Mongoose Coin Leads To 4,000% Gains Overnight

Congressman's Joke About Mongoose Coin Leads To 4,000% Gains Overnight

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman’s recent comments ridiculing the nature of cryptocurrencies like “Mongoose Coin” has resulted in a massive surge in the price of a coin by that very name. read more
Ethereum Whale 'Hulk' Buys 8 Trillion Shiba Inu Worth $290M

Ethereum Whale 'Hulk' Buys 8 Trillion Shiba Inu Worth $290M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale wallet named “Hulk” has acquired 8 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens worth $290 million, according to an update from on-chain wallet monitor read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.88% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has plunged 18.78% over a seven-day trailing period. The meme cryptocurrency traded 0.96% lower against Bitcoin and rose 2% against Ethereum. read more
These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled. read more