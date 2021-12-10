Could Robinhood List Shiba Inu In January? This Report Says It's 'Strong Possibility'

Brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) could be looking into listing Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as early as January 2022, according to a social media post.

What Happened: In a Twitter update on Thursday, a Shiba Inu news aggregator reported that it had spoken to an insider at Robinhood who revealed that the company was having an executive meeting to discuss the “possibility” of listing SHIB as well as a few other cryptocurrencies.

BREAKING: While @RobinhoodApp has not made any official announcement about listing $SHIB, we’re told by an insider that they’re having an executive meeting at 3pm ET today to discuss the “possibility” of listing #SHIB as well as 2-3 other crypto in January. (Please stay tuned) — Shiba Inu News (@ShibReports) December 9, 2021

“The insider we talked to at Robinhood is a C-suite level executive,” claimed Shiba Inu News. “He told us that listing SHIB this month (December) simply isn’t realistic. But he acknowledged that January and Q1 is a strong possibility. They continue to see a ton of buzz, especially from petition."

The petition for Robinhood to list Shiba Inu has now garnered over 540,000 signatures and the meme-coin has been listed on almost every major crypto exchange.

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival’s popularity was embraced by major retailers AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) which recently began accepting SHIB as a means of payment.

Although the likelihood of a Robinhood listing appears more promising in the wake of its ever-increasing popularity, it is worth noting that earlier this year, the firm’s CFO Christine Brown went on record to state that Robinhood’s “approach to listing” coins would be different than that of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

“The short-term gain we might get [by listing a lot of crypto assets] is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users," she said when asked about when Robinhood would list Shiba Inu on its platform.

Price Action: On Friday, SHIB was trading at $0.00003483, down 5.24% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Anastase Maragos on Unsplash