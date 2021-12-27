Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Alexa App Passes Disney, Twitter And DoorDash

It looks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the holiday season. Amazon's Alexa app is surging in download volume and usage following the largest gift-giving time of the year.

U.S. retail sales rose 8.5% during the holiday shopping season with online sales up 11% year-over-year and up more than 61% compared to 2019, according to a Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) spending report.

The Amazon Alexa voice app was ranked 60th in Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store at the beginning of December. It fell as low as 104th during the month before steadily trending higher, according to data from SimilarWeb.

It's currently ranked 10th in the "Top Free Apps" category in the Apple app store. Over the last week, it passed other popular apps including Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) Disney+, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH).

Amazon's stock is not trending higher with the company's Alexa app. It has been relatively flat over the past month.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as high as $3,773.08 and as low as $2,881 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.44% at $3,406.33 Monday morning at publication.

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon