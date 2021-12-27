Missed Out On Tesla? British Virgin Islands-Based Company Lists Tokenized Shares Of Elon Musk's Neuralink

Tokenized shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are already available to trade, but now a British Virgin Islands-based firm has listed tokenized pre-IPO shares of Elon Musk co-founded Neuralink as well.

What Happened: Orderbook, a decentralized platform for trading tokenized shares, said Monday that it is listing shares of Neuralink.

The platform, backed by enterprise blockchain software firm Ambisafe, said users could purchase the shares without intermediaries with a $10 minimum limit.

“After SpaceX, this is the second project of Elon Musk, whose tokenized shares are listed on Orderbook. This long-awaited listing has gathered thousands of supporters, and the tokens are expected to be sold out quickly,” said Orderbook in a statement.

The platform said there is “no minimum order limit” on the purchase of Neuralink shares.

Tokenized shares refer to the issuance of digital tokens that represent equity shares in a company or entity. The purported advantages of such tokens are the ability to trade round-the-clock and greater flexibility.

Why It Matters: Tokenized versions of 55 free-floating stocks like Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are available to trade through FTX. Other platforms like Bittrex also offer such products.

However, in July, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance halted the sale of tokenized shares after coming under regulatory scrutiny.

Neuralink, an unlisted neurotechnology company, has raised $205 million through a Series C investment round from 13 investors. The total investment amount raised so far has touched $363 million.

This year, Musk showed off a macaque monkey playing a video game by only using his thoughts through an embedded Neuralink brain implant.

Musk stated previously that users with paralysis would be able to use a smartphone with their minds faster than those using thumbs.

