Tesla Shares Slip Premarket As It Recalls Over 475K Vehicles
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Tesla Shares Slip Premarket As It Recalls Over 475K Vehicles
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares let out some steam in premarket trading following the recall of over 475,000 vehicles, Street Insider reports.
  • Elon Musk's company will recall 356,309 U.S. vehicles related to damaged rearview camera cable harness caused by the opening and closing of the trunk lid. 
  • The damage could impact the rearview camera image from displaying. 
  • Related Content: Do Multiple Tesla Vehicle Recalls Complicate Its Growth Story?Tesla To Recall Nearly 300,000 China-Made Vehicles To Update Its Autopilot Software
  • Ultimately, this can raise the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.
  • In a report dated December 21, NTHSA said that Tesla recalled 119,009 2014-21 Model S EV units due to the issues related to the front trunk latch assembly that were misaligned. The issues prevented the secondary hood latch from engaging.
  • In November, Tesla's stock price fell after recalling almost 12,000 EVs due to a software glitch.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.02% at $1,075.22 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

