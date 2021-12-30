Tesla Shares Slip Premarket As It Recalls Over 475K Vehicles
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares let out some steam in premarket trading following the recall of over 475,000 vehicles, Street Insider reports.
- Elon Musk's company will recall 356,309 U.S. vehicles related to damaged rearview camera cable harness caused by the opening and closing of the trunk lid.
- The damage could impact the rearview camera image from displaying.
- Related Content: Do Multiple Tesla Vehicle Recalls Complicate Its Growth Story?, Tesla To Recall Nearly 300,000 China-Made Vehicles To Update Its Autopilot Software
- Ultimately, this can raise the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.
- In a report dated December 21, NTHSA said that Tesla recalled 119,009 2014-21 Model S EV units due to the issues related to the front trunk latch assembly that were misaligned. The issues prevented the secondary hood latch from engaging.
- In November, Tesla's stock price fell after recalling almost 12,000 EVs due to a software glitch.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.02% at $1,075.22 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.