Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, GE, Netflix, Tesla, Visa And More

July has come and gone, and the big three U.S. indexes ended modestly lower last week, led by the 1% or so retreat of the Nasdaq. For the month, the S&P 500 was up almost 3%, and the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrials each were less than 2% higher.

The earnings spotlight was on big tech last week, which offered earnings beats all around, but some with impressive revenue numbers and others not so much. Then there was the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve, which had nothing new to add as it sticks with its belief that inflation pressures are transitory. Neither the second-quarter gross domestic product figure nor the jobless claims numbers for the week offered much for investors to get excited about either.

Also last week, strained U.S.-China relations took a toll on the latter's market, and a much anticipated initial public offering fizzled.

Attention now turns to expectations for August, with next week's July employment report, many more earnings reports due, the Fed in Jackson Hole, a possible infrastructure bill out of Congress, back to school sales and the beginning of the dog days of trading.

Through it all, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "4 Apple Analysts React To Q3 Earnings: 'We Are Buyers On Any Near-Term Weakness,'" Shanthi Rexaline reveals how analysts feel about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the wake of its latest quarterly report.

In Wayne Duggan's "4 Alphabet Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Google Remains Our Top 2021 FANG,'" discover why analysts are upbeat about Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) after its second-quarter report.

"Why This Riot Blockchain Analyst Is Bullish On Bitcoin Mining Opportunity" by Priya Nigam examines what one key analyst sees in U.S.-based Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), a leader in global bitcoin mining.

Nikhil Dayal's "What 3 Visa Analysts Are Saying After Credit Card Network's Q3 Statement" discusses the takeaways for these top analysts from the latest Visa Inc (NYSE:V) quarterly report.

The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) earnings report prompted one fund manager to purchase General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. So says Adam Eckert's "Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher."

What Cramer Thinks Of GE's Better-Than-Expected Earnings offers the CNBC guru's take on the industrial icon.

The Bears

In "9 Amazon Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Comps Tougher Than Expected'" Wayne Duggan looks at why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors and analysts are concerned about slowing growth.

Adam Eckert's "Why This Tesla Analyst Remains Very Bearish Following Q2 Earnings" shows why delays and cash flow numbers are a concern for one Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) analyst.

Discover why one high-profile fund manager is now wary of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), according to "Cathie Wood Trims Netflix Stake Despite Being Bullish On Gaming Foray, Buys $11.5M In Roblox Instead" by Neer Varshney.

"Nio, Alibaba, JD Crash In Pre-Market, Hong Kong As Analyst Says Expect US-China Relations To Remain Turbulent For 'Some Time'" by Madhukumar Warrier explores why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) are taking it on the chin.

In Melanie Schaffer's "Why There's Hope For Pinterest's Stock Following Post-Earnings Tumble," find out why a Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) options trader has bet against slowing user growth and even the most bullish analyst lowering its price target.

