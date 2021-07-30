fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
366.48
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
350.81
+ 0%
SPY
-0.06
440.71
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.82
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
171.19
-0.01%

Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip

byRachit Vats
July 30, 2021 5:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip

Despite mounting regulatory concerns and strained U.S.-China relations, institutional investors are buying into Chinese stocks on the dip, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing fund research firm EPFR Global.

What Happened: China-focused funds recorded net inflows worth $3.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday of which $300 million was dedicated to China tech funds alone, as per EPFR.

EPFR tracks over 134,000 traditional and alternative funds with more than $49.5 trillion in total assets.

Flows into U.S. stock funds were about 0.1% of assets under management at the beginning of the week, compared with a little over 1% for the Chinese, the report noted, indicating continued investor interest despite concerns.

See Also: Chinese Stock Market Crashes: A Look At The FXI Chart

Why It Matters: U.S. listed Chinese stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), and Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) have over the last several days plunged as Chinese authorities increased scrutiny on tech companies over monopolistic practices and data security.

China has however attempted to calm the sell-off, saying it will continue to allow Chinese companies to go public in the U.S. as long as they meet listing requirements.

See Also: Cathie Wood Further Trims Stakes In Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Amid Heightened Concerns Over US-China Relations

As per Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Thomas Shen, the regulatory environment will remain tight this year but the recent sell-off provides a good entry point for long-term investors, CNBC reported.

The Nomura analysts’ top picks within the China internet sector are Alibaba, JD.com, Tencent, NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB), and Joyy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 0.78% higher at $197.54 on Thursday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $12M In Zoom, Continues Shedding Stakes In Alibaba Rivals Tencent, JD

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 32,807 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.85 million, in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). Shares of the video calling company closed 2.39% higher at $361.39 on Thursday. read more

Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 35,022 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.39 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA). Shares of Alibaba closed 0.46% lower at $211.06 on Monday. read more

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. read more

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Chinese Alibaba Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management has recently been heavily buying into three Chinese stocks that are rival to Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) in the e-commerce and online groceries space. read more