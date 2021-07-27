What Cramer Thinks Of GE's Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

General Electric reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.30 billion, which beat the estimate of $18.13 billion.

Cramer's Take: General Electric is equally weighted in terms of revenue across its divisions, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

The health care business is "reasserting itself as a gem," Cramer noted, and it looks like the airline companies want to use the money they received from the government to service their planes.

Cramer likes the company's current cash position and he emphasized that General Electric is "a dominant company."

GE Price Action: General Electric has traded as high as $14.41 and as low as $5.93 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 1.2% at $13.06.

Photo: courtesy of General Electric.