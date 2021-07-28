Cathie Wood Trims Netflix Stake Despite Being Bullish On Gaming Foray, Buys $11.5M In Roblox Instead
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday trimmed its stake in streaming video-on-demand company Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) despite earlier this month spelling out a bull case for its gaming foray and loaded up some shares in pure-play gaming company Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) instead.
The investment management firm said in a note last week that even if Netflix managed to grab a “fraction” of the highly-competitive video-gaming market, it would see a “meaningful increment” in revenue.
Wood’s firm sold 21,937 shares in Netflix via Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW), estimated to be worth around $11.4 million. The firm bought 151,161 shares, worth approximately $11.5 million in Roblox via ARKW.
Ark also continued cutting its stake in Chinese companies amid regulatory crackdowns in the country and concerns over United States-China relations remaining strained.
Here’re some of Ark’s other key trades from Tuesday:
-
Sold 537,196 shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) via ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK).
-
Bought 232,372 shares in Draftkings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) via ARKW.
-
Sold 989,436 shares in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) via ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF), and ARKW.
-
Sold 909,091 shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NYSE:PDD) via ARKF and ARKW.
