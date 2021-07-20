fbpx

Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
July 20, 2021 4:18 pm
U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped Monday amid Delta variant concerns.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $431.06
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.53% to $345.08
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.16% to $358.79

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

The sell-off in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be over, at least for the time being. Shares have held and rallied off of support at $13.40. Back in March, Ford's stock crashed into a wall of sellers when it reached this important level… Read More

Exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has two new company developments that could help boost shares that are down 22% year-to-date… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles can do some amazing things. The driver-assist tech allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake all on its own. The cars receive software updates adding features and improving safety. And, they are some of the quickest production vehicles on the planet… Read More

