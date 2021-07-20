Why Peloton Stock Could Get A Boost From Video Games, UnitedHealth Partnership

Exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has two new company developments that could help boost shares that are down 22% year-to-date.

Video Games Coming: Peloton monthly subscribers have access to instructor-led classes and a library of content. Those customers could soon have the option to play a video game while they are working out.

A new game called Lanebreak will be offered to Peloton subscribers where users pedal to control a rolling wheel, according to The Verge.

Users can choose a different level, the type of music and track duration for the gameplay and then control the on-screen wheel.

The author compared the on-screen lane to the Rainbow Road in "Mario Kart."

There are three types of challenges, including earnings points for staying in the lane, earnings points based on cadence and earnings points based on energy output.

The game will only be available to Peloton subscribers. This could be offered as part of a basic subscription and eventually monetized further with Peloton offering additional games in premium memberships.

Peloton, UnitedHealth Group Partner: One of the largest health care providers in the U.S. announced it would offer monthly access to Peloton beginning Sept. 1.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) will provide millions of its eligible members with 12 months of access to the Pelton App or four months access for the call Access Membership at no cost.

The customers will have access to thousands of live and on-demand classes, according to the press release.

This marks the first health plan offering a deal with Peloton, and it could be the first of many to offer this benefit to customers.

“Knowing that we can positively impact our Members’ lives and help them be the best versions of themselves is one of the reasons we are collaborating with UnitedHealthcare and launched Peloton Corporate Wellness to work directly with organization,” Peloton President William Lynch said.

The free monthly membership could lead to UnitedHealth customers buying their first or new Peloton products to take advantage of the offer. Over 4 million members will be eligible for the offering.

PTON Price Action: PTON shares were up 5.46% at $124.90 at last check Tuesday.

