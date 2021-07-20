 Skip to main content

Tesla Boat Mode? Video Shows Model 3 Driving Through Flooded Road In China

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Tesla Boat Mode? Video Shows Model 3 Driving Through Flooded Road In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles can do some amazing things. The driver-assist tech allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake all on its own. The cars receive software updates adding features and improving safety. And, they are some of the quickest production vehicles on the planet.

But can a Tesla act as a boat?

A video from China posted on Twitter shows a Tesla Model 3 driving its way through a flooded road. The car seems to briefly float while sending water flying with its rotating rear wheels. The car seems to continue through the water to the other side with no problem. 

Photo of Tesla Model 3 courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Global Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

