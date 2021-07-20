Is The Sell-Off In Ford's Stock Over?

The sell-off in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be over, at least for the time being.

What To Know: Shares have held and rallied off of support at $13.40. Back in March, Ford's stock crashed into a wall of sellers when it reached this important level.

Many of the investors who sold at $13.40 thought they made a good decision after the price went lower. Then in May, the stock blew through this level and traded at higher levels.

Why It's Important: Now a number of these investors think they made a mistake, so they decide to buy their shares back. But they will only do so if they could get them for their sell price.

So, they placed their buy orders at $13.40. That is what caused support to form and put a floor underneath the price.

