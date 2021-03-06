Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Costco, Disney, Roku, Snowflake, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The week's bullish calls included an entertainment giant, a rising cloud play and a semiconductor maker.

The electric vehicle leader and a big-box retailer were among the bearish calls that were seen.

The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 managed to end a turbulent first week of March marginally higher, while the Nasdaq pulled back about 2%.

Strength in the February jobs numbers was offset by rising Treasury yields and Federal Reserve concerns about inflation. In some corners, there were signs of a correction in the offing. For instance, the tech sector was still taking a bruising last week.

One tech giant in particular also could lose a $10 billion defense contract, and it admitted to being the target of a major server hack last week as well.

There were some positive signs in the retail sector. The e-commerce leader is expanding its cashierless store efforts overseas, and the king of bricks-and-mortar is extending its online footprint. Yet store closures are still happening, and some retailers are having to adapt to states rushing to "reopen" their economies prematurely.

Meanwhile, the r/WallStreetBets crowd has picked an outlet mall operator and an online mortgage broker as new targets. A new wealth tax appears to be back on the table, and another new COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In Jayson Derrick's "Analyst Increasingly Confident In Disney As A Big Reopening Beneficiary," see why Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is well positioned to benefit from pent-up demand for experiences and travel.

In "4 Snowflake Analyst On Q4 Results: 'A New Enterprise Data Cloud Platform Of Choice'," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why analysts feel Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) ended its fiscal year on a high note.

"JPMorgan Turns Bullish On Plug Power, Predicts 'Meaningful Share Of Future Hydrogen Economy'" by Wayne Duggan examines why one top analyst called Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) an excellent story stock in a market hungry for growth.

Chris Katje's "Roku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood" discusses why Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will thrive in the huge transition from linear to streaming television.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has turnaround potential. So says Priya Nigam's "Why BofA Is Double Upgrading ON Semiconductor." See how long it may take and how the company will get there.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following:

Bears

Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "Tesla Former Board Member Says Elon Musk Company Won't Remain 'King Of The Hill In Electric Forever'" shows what a longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull expects in the long run.

In Wayne Duggan's "Zoom Video Analysts Cautious Following Earnings Beat: 'Rich Multiple Given Implied Deceleration'" find out what headwinds Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) may be facing.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock may continue to tread water for a while, according to an analyst featured in "Why Costco Is A Long-Term Hold, But Faces Tough Comparable Sales" by Chris Katje.

"Piper Sandler Downgrades KeyCorp On Valuation After Big 2020 Run" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that strong gains in shares of regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) no longer justify a continued bullish stance.

For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.