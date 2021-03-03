fbpx
QQQ
-8.79
327.19
-2.76%
DIA
-0.12
314.32
-0.04%
SPY
-3.90
390.46
-1.01%
TLT
-1.19
142.26
-0.84%
GLD
-1.76
164.16
-1.08%

Roku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood

byChris Katje
March 3, 2021 3:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Roku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood

Ark Investment Management Founder and CEO Cathie Wood joined Benzinga's "Raz Report" for an exclusive interview Wednesday. She shared her thoughts on several stocks, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Wood on Roku: Wood sees a huge transition from linear television to streaming television. When asked where the $70 billion in annual advertising for linear television will go, the answer from Wood is the streaming leaders.

“The surprise is Roku,” Wood said, noting that most people point to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) being possible winners in the shift. “Roku is becoming the operating system of streaming TV.”

Roku started its own channel and recently acquired Quibi to add more of its own original content. This could lead to additional advertising revenue.

Wood thinks Roku and Amazon are going to “take the lion’s share of the market.”

Related Link: Is Roku Pushing Into Original Content?

Why It’s Important: Roku is the third-largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). The stock represents 5.3% of the Ark flagship ETF’s assets. The stock trails only Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which rank second and first for the fund’s assets.

Roku is also a top 10 holding in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

ROKU Price Action: Roku shares are down 4% $373.17 at publication time.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Exclusives Tech Trading Ideas Interview

Related Articles

Are Genomic Stocks The Next FANG Stocks?

Some of the best performing ETFs in 2020 have been the Ark Funds, actively managed ETFs led by Cathie Wood. A long-time Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and technology stock bull, Wood is now betting heavily on genomic stocks. read more

Is BlackBerry Back? With New Partnerships, The Company Is Ready For A Closer Look

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has been hot lately, and not only for its WallStreetBets fame. BlackBerry released some big news, including information about its QNX and IVY systems partnerships. read more

Tesla, Bitcoin More Likely To Halve Than Double Value In 2021: Deutsche Bank Survey

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Bitcoin (BTC) are more likely to see their values halved than doubled over the period of next 12 months, according to the majority of respondents in a Deutsche Bank survey published Tuesday. read more

Should Amazon Or Netflix Try To Acquire AMC In 2021?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more