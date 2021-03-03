Piper Sandler Downgrades KeyCorp On Valuation After Big 2020 Run

Shares of regional bank KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) are up around 140% from its March 2020 and the strong gains no longer justify a continued bullish stance on the stock, according to Piper Sandler.

The KeyCorp Analyst: R. Scott Siefers downgraded KeyCorp's stock from Overweight to Neutral with an unchanged $20.50 price target.

The KeyCorp Thesis: Regional banks remain a "solid" space for investors as it offers relative value versus the broader market, Siefers wrote in the note. But in KeyCorp's case, the stock is up more than 25% since the start of 2021 and trading at a hefty valuation.

KeyCorp's stock is trading at 12.1 times 2022 estimated EPS and implies it no longer trades at a "meaningful" discount to its peers, the analyst wrote. In fact, the discounted valuation was one of the pillars to justify buying the stock in the past.

KeyCorp's stock is also trading at 152% of its tangible book value (TBV), which is "right on top" of other large regional peers.

Despite a downgrade, KeyCorp remains well-positioned to take advantage of a favorable market and its portfolio of products allows it to differentiate itself from rivals.

The bottom line, the stock no longer offers the same degree of upside potential to support a bullish rating.

KEY Price Action: Shares of KeyCorp were trading higher by 2.8% Wednesday at $21.23.