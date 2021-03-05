6 Tech Sectors To Invest In By 2025

The tech industry keeps growing at lightning speed, making it challenging to keep up. But it does offer endless possibilities for business growth. If you’re looking to invest in a profitable tech sector by 2025, a few industries provide enormous growth potential due to increasing market demand, scalability, and real-world application.

Most of these revolutionary technologies have become an integral part of our lives. They keep evolving and changing the way we do business, manage finances, gather and analyze consumer data, and more. This list highlights 6 tech sectors worth researching for potential investment - whether that is in the form of stock, cryptocurrency, or traditional investments to back up and coming startups.

Fintech

Fintech has transformed financial services, enabling greater accessibility, faster transaction speeds, higher security, and cost reductions for both businesses and consumers.

Fintech innovations, such as online banking, mobile banking, and cryptocurrency payments, have changed how we manage finances, and it made the banking industry more efficient than ever.

The global fintech market is expected to reach $305 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21%.

Cybersecurity

The world runs on data, which means there will always be cybersecurity threats to look out for. With an ever-growing number of internet users, data has become the world’s most valuable resource.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, internet users will hit 6 billion by 2022, before reaching 7.5 billion by 2030. Strong cybersecurity solutions will always be an excellent investment, as they are crucial to safeguarding data, keeping malware out, and mitigating financial damage.

Smart Home

Thanks to smart technologies and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, we can automate various tasks without human intervention.

We can use smart home systems in residential, commercial, and industrial environments to control appliances, increase energy-efficiency, improve security, and gather advanced analytics from interconnected devices.

The smart home market is set to reach $176 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%. We can already see massive growth, and it might well surpass the current predictions.

AI & Big Data

AI and big data are revolutionizing businesses across industries. They’ve become seemingly inseparable, as AI, combined with machine learning, needs data inputs to learn from and generate rules for various business analytics.

Businesses that handle large volumes of data need big data analytics to make sense of all the gathered information, but AI is what drives valuable data insights.

Both technologies are crucial for industrial automation, healthcare, e-commerce, retail, marketing, HR, PR, education, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, and many other industries.

VR & AR

VR and AR have transformed gaming, entertainment, healthcare, architecture, real estate, industrial design, education, manufacturing processes, and other industries.

These technologies provide immersive and interactive experiences to consumers, as well as higher efficiency and cost reductions to businesses. They’ve become cheaper and more accessible, which is why their adoption keeps increasing.

According to a Business Wire report, the global VR and AR market will reach $1.27 trillion by 2030, growing at an astonishing CAGR of 42.9%.

Blockchain

Blockchain is one of the most innovative technologies that more and more companies are implementing. It provides decentralization, full transparency, immutability, and high security, thanks to cryptography for safeguarding online transactions. With blockchain, transaction costs are lower, and data is fully secure.

The best part about investing in blockchain is its compatibility with emerging technologies, such as AI, IoT, VR, AR, and other immersive technologies. Any technology can utilize the blockchain to streamline its services and secure transactions and contracts.

Currently, some of the more promising opportunities in blockchain exist around decentralized finance (DeFi), which offers all of the possibilities of the traditional finance sector, but in a decentralized manner. Keep an eye out for new companies emerging on various community-first launchpads, such as PAID Ignition by PAID Network, which offers blockchain startups the chance to offer a public sale to interested backers while receiving the support of PAID Network’s resources.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investments in any sector.