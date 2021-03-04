 Skip to main content

Amazon To Debut 2,500-Square-Foot Cashierless Store In London: Bloomberg

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch cashierless stores in the U.K.in a bid to expand its automated checkout technology outside the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

  • The initiative will mark the debut of its first brick-and-mortar store outside the U.S. It is a 2,500-square-foot Amazon Fresh-branded store in the Ealing area of London starting on Thursday.
  • The store will use a range of cameras and other sensors to track the shopping behavior and charge a credit card upon exit, akin to the U.S. counterparts. Amazon is also offering to license the Just Walk Out technology to other companies.
  • Amazon has opened 26 cashless convenience stores under the Amazon Go brand in the U.S. and two larger formats called Go Grocery.
  • The company does not intend to change the branding of the U.S. stores.
  • Amazon also runs a new line of U.S. grocery stores with conventional checkout lines called Amazon Fresh.
  • The company introduced a new private label food brand in the U.K., called “by Amazon,” as a part of the debut.
  • Price action: AMZN shares are lower by 0.43% at $2,991.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

Posted-In: Bloomberg London

