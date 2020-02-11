Trading The Sprint-T-Mobile Merger: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 11, 2020

A deal that was long thought to be dead was brought back to life Monday night, with a report that a federal judge will approve the much-maligned Sprint Corp (NYSE: S)-T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) merger.

Both stocks immediately traded higher on the headline, but PreMarket Prep Co-Host Dennis Dick was looking to take advantage of sympathy moves, specifically in cell tower companies like American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC).

He said he also quickly traded AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) in the after-hours session when both stocks initially popped on the headline.

Both Dennis and Joel Elconin agreed that this headline presents the best opportunity for investors of both companies to sell.

“If you got caught holding the bag in either of these stocks here...if you were banking on something, here’s the news,” said Joel.

For the full discussion on the implications of the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, click here.

Featured Guests

Nic Chahine, Options Expert, Writer of Create Income With Options Spreads and Sellspreads.com

Nic Chahine joins the show every other Tuesday to discuss the week's options outlook. He is also a Marketfy Maven and the author of Create Income With Options Spreads. Prior to trading full time, he climbed the ranks of the corporate finance world. Then in 2000, Chahine branched out with an internet venture as CFO/COO. The venture paid off well enough to allow him to start his own fund and pursue his passion: the stock market. Chahine also has a background in electrical engineering.

Nic’s full interview can be viewed at 34:45 in the video below or by clicking here.

