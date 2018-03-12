Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
10/05/17B. RileyMaintainsBuy21.0
9/08/17B. RileyUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
12/22/16B. RileyDowngradesBuyNeutral25.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.47 0.48 0.01
Rev: 241.58M 245.76M 4.18M
Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.9 Expected
2018-03-15
Rev: 296.76M

Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art and from action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. Most of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada and Europe. The U.S. market contributes the majority of the company's revenue.
