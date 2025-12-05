Victoria's Secret storefront
December 5, 2025 2:18 AM 2 min read

Victoria's Secret, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to report a quarterly loss of 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Victoria’s Secret shares rose 2.2% to $42.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter sales guidance. The company's revenue rose 14% year-over-year to $9.68 billion, versus estimates of $9.94 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 62 cents per share, topping market estimates of 58 cents per share. HPE shares dipped 9.3% to $20.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting MoneyHero Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNY) to post a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $20.82 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. MoneyHero shares rose 1.3% to $1.62 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Cooper Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates. Cooper Companies shares jumped 13% to $87.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reported upbeat results for the third quarter and issued a strong fourth-quarter sales outlook. Zumiez reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $239.132 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $233.544 million. Zumiez shares climbed 14.1% to $31.10 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
VSCO Logo
VSCOVictoria's Secret & Co
$42.502.24%
Overview
COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$87.0113.0%
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$20.77-9.31%
MNY Logo
MNYMoneyHero Ltd
$1.621.25%
ZUMZ Logo
ZUMZZumiez Inc
$31.1014.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved