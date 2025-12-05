Victoria's Secret, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to report a quarterly loss of 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Victoria’s Secret shares rose 2.2% to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

Cooper Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates. Cooper Companies shares jumped 13% to $87.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:COO) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates. Cooper Companies shares jumped 13% to $87.01 in the after-hours trading session. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reported upbeat results for the third quarter and issued a strong fourth-quarter sales outlook. Zumiez reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $239.132 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $233.544 million. Zumiez shares climbed 14.1% to $31.10 in after-hours trading.

