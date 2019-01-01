ñol

Zumiez
(NASDAQ:ZUMZ)
32.26
00
At close: May 25
32.26
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.73 - 55.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9.7M / 19.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 351.1K
Mkt Cap627M
P/E6.65
50d Avg. Price37.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.73
Total Float9.7M

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zumiez reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 2

EPS Estimate

$1.760

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$353.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$346.7M

Earnings Preview

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zumiez will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.08.

Zumiez bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.78 1.63 0.76
EPS Actual 1.02 1.03 1.68 1.16
Price Change % -4.6% 6.2% -4.87% -4.3%

Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez were trading at $45.76 as of November 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zumiez using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zumiez Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) reporting earnings?
A

Zumiez (ZUMZ) is scheduled to report earnings on June 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.

Q
What were Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $181.2M, which beat the estimate of $179.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.