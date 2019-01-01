Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Zumiez will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.08.
Zumiez bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|1.63
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.03
|1.68
|1.16
|Price Change %
|-4.6%
|6.2%
|-4.87%
|-4.3%
Stock Performance
Shares of Zumiez were trading at $45.76 as of November 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Earnings History
