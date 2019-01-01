Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zumiez
Zumiez Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZUMZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) was provided by Seaport Global, and Zumiez initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zumiez, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zumiez was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zumiez (ZUMZ) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Zumiez (ZUMZ) is trading at is $32.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
