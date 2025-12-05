Why Ulta Beauty Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company beat third-quarter estimates and raised its full-year GAAP EPS guidance.

Ulta Beauty reported quarterly earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $4.54 by 13.27%, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue of $2.858 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.72 billion. That's up from revenue of $2.53 billion compared to the same period last year.

Ulta Beauty shares jumped 5.7% to $564.16 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Lion Group Holding Ltd . (NASDAQ:LGHL) gained 57.3% to $6.89 in pre-market trading. Lion Group Holding shares fell more than 15% on Thursday after the company announced a $10 million private placement for its Bitcoin acquisition.

. (NASDAQ:LGHL) gained 57.3% to $6.89 in pre-market trading. Lion Group Holding shares fell more than 15% on Thursday after the company announced a $10 million private placement for its Bitcoin acquisition. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Compan y (NASDAQ:SMX) surged 42.9% to $201.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 141% on Thursday. The company on Monday held its annual general meeting in Dublin, where shareholders voted on 16 proposals. A total of 347,442 ordinary shares were represented at the meeting. All 16 proposals were approved by a majority, according to a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

y (NASDAQ:SMX) surged 42.9% to $201.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 141% on Thursday. The company on Monday held its annual general meeting in Dublin, where shareholders voted on 16 proposals. A total of 347,442 ordinary shares were represented at the meeting. All 16 proposals were approved by a majority, according to a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) rose 37.3% to $0.1907 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:INHD) rose 37.3% to $0.1907 in pre-market trading. Akanda Corp . (NASDAQ:AKAN) gained 30.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Shareholders approved a share consolidation proposal, according to an SEC filing submitted on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:AKAN) gained 30.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Shareholders approved a share consolidation proposal, according to an SEC filing submitted on Tuesday. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) rose 23.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SPRC) rose 23.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) gained 17.5% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.

(NYSE:CCM) gained 17.5% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) rose 16.5% to $82.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results that beat earnings and sales estimates.

(NYSE:RBRK) rose 16.5% to $82.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results that beat earnings and sales estimates. Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares jumped 14.1% to $31.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for the third quarter and issued a strong fourth-quarter sales outlook.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares jumped 14.1% to $31.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for the third quarter and issued a strong fourth-quarter sales outlook. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) gained 13.4% to $87.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates.

Losers

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) tumbled 18.8% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:SPWH) tumbled 18.8% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA) declined 14.3% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering.

(NASDAQ:TARA) declined 14.3% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $75 million public offering. Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPA) fell 11% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 40% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:ANPA) fell 11% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 40% on Thursday. VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares dipped 10.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. VCI Global shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company approved the spin-off of its V Capital Consulting unit at a $168 million valuation.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) shares dipped 10.3% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. VCI Global shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company approved the spin-off of its V Capital Consulting unit at a $168 million valuation. Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (NASDAQ:AGCC) dipped 9.8% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) dipped 9.8% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) fell 9.2% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.

(NYSE:HPE) fell 9.2% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak first-quarter sales guidance. Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ:PLRZ) fell 8.5% to $13.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 105% on Thursday. Polyrizon on Wednesday shared new preclinical data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved and marketed intranasal naloxone spray product.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) fell 8.5% to $13.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 105% on Thursday. Polyrizon on Wednesday shared new preclinical data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved and marketed intranasal naloxone spray product. SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) fell 8% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:S) fell 8% to $15.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) dipped 6.6% to $104.30 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement to offer up to $1.5 billion of common stock.

(NYSE:OKLO) dipped 6.6% to $104.30 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement to offer up to $1.5 billion of common stock. Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) fell 5.5% to $67.21 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock