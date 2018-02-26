Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade VSAT stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/12/18JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral75.0
12/15/17Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight78.0
11/10/17NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy0.0

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.04 -0.04 0
Rev: 392.99M 381.84M -11.15M
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-22
Rev:

Company Profile

Viasat Inc is engaged in the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Company also offers satellite and other wireless networks and secure networking systems, products and services.
Visit company website