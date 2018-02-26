Benzinga Pro
Summary
ViaSat, Inc.
VSAT
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Communication Equipment
75.46
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
75.46
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
57.75 - 80.26
50 Day Moving Avg.
73.81
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
57.60M
Market Cap
4.35B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/12/18
JP Morgan
Maintains
Neutral
Neutral
75.0
12/15/17
Morgan Stanley
Initiates Coverage On
Equal-Weight
78.0
11/10/17
Needham
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Telebras, Viasat Enter into Strategic Agreement to Connect the Unconnected in Brazil
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 26 Feb 2018 08:06:39 -0400
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral on Viasat, Raises price target to $75.00
Vick Meyer
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:00:42 -0400
Viasat Reports Adj. EPS $(0.04) vs $(0.06) Est., Sales $381.8M vs $394.58M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Feb 2018 17:26:50 -0400
Viasat, United Air Report Contract To Bring Co.'s In-Flight Entertainment, Connectivity System To 70+ Aircraft, No Terms Disclosed
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:08:10 -0400
Viasat Says Began Beta Service On ViaSat-2 Satellite, Affirmed Plans For Full Commercial Service Launch In Feb. '18
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:03:12 -0400
Viasat Affirms Commercial Service Launch for February 2018
Eddie Staley
Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:00:51 -0400
Looking At ViaSat As A Possible Investment? Patience Is Required, Says Morgan Stanley
Shanthi Rexaline
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:35:23 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 09:57:05 -0400
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Viasat with Equal-Weight Rating, Announces $78.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 08:19:38 -0400
Viasat Announces Battlefield Awareness and Targeting System - Dismounted Handheld Link 16 Radio Receives NSA Type 1 Certification
Charles Gross
Mon, 04 Dec 2017 05:04:55 -0400
CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat's Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line
PRNewswire
22 hours ago
ViaSat-2 Satellite Communications Services Available for Military Applications
PRNewswire
23 hours ago
Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System
PRNewswire
5 days ago
Viasat Announces Highest-Speed, Unlimited Satellite Internet Service - Nationwide
PRNewswire
Feb 27, 2018
Telebras, Viasat Enter into Strategic Agreement to Connect the Unconnected in Brazil
PRNewswire
Feb 26, 2018
Viasat to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PRNewswire
Feb 21, 2018
Viasat Named Founding Partner of New Engineering Program at California State University San Marcos
PRNewswire
Feb 09, 2018
Viasat Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PRNewswire
Feb 08, 2018
ViaSat, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 08, 2018
United Airlines, Viasat Sign New Contract to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to New Aircraft
PRNewswire
Feb 08, 2018
Partner Headlines
ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Up 1.48% Since Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
Zacks
1 day ago
Viasat's (VSAT) Antenna to Boost SES Networks' Satcom System
Zacks
3 days ago
Viasat Rolls Out New Internet Service Powered by ViaSat-2
Zacks
Feb 28, 2018
Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 25, 2018
Will 2Ku Installations Drive Gogo's (GOGO) Q4 Earnings?
Zacks
Feb 20, 2018
Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
ViaSat (VSAT) Posts Q3 Loss Ahead of ViaSat-2 Service Launch
Zacks
Feb 09, 2018
ViaSat's (VSAT) CEO Mark Dankberg on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
ViaSat, Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
ViaSat -1.1% as flat Q3 revenues miss consensus
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.04
-0.04
0
Rev:
392.99M
381.84M
-11.15M
Q4 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-22
Rev:
Company Profile
Viasat Inc is engaged in the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Company also offers satellite and other wireless networks and secure networking systems, products and services.
