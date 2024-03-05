ViaSat Secures Icelandair Deal For Inflight Wi-Fi On New Airbus Fleet

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, ViaSat, Inc. VSAT said that Icelandair has selected its inflight Wi-Fi solution for the airline’s new fleet of Airbus SE EADSF aircraft.

Scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024, the new fleet will operate routes between Iceland and Europe and transatlantic flights, marking Icelandair’s debut with Airbus aircraft.

Viasat’s satellite connectivity service will ensure online experience on all routes, offering streaming entertainment and real-time productivity tools to keep passengers and crew connected during flights.

Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat, said, “We understand the patterns of Icelandair’s operation and passenger demand for in-flight Wi-Fi, and we are excited to extend this experience and trust to include fast and resilient connectivity on the new Airbus aircraft.”

Icelandair will leverage Viasat’s expertise in aviation connectivity, offering fast Wi-Fi on popular routes and at busy airports. With Viasat’s flexible satellite capacity, they aim to maintain quality even during peak demand.

Last month, ViaSat got a contract from Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC to support the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) initiative, called the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) Call 003 program – better known by its nickname ‘Global Lightning.’

Price Action: VSAT shares are trading lower by 1.74% to $18.09 on the last check Tuesday.