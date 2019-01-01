Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viasat
Viasat Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) was reported by Raymond James on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting VSAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.10% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) was provided by Raymond James, and Viasat maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viasat, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viasat was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viasat (VSAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $51.00. The current price Viasat (VSAT) is trading at is $41.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
